- Fixed a bug where the notification did not appear after completing the entire quest chain.
- Fixed a bug where purchasing materials one by one was not counted for the quest.
- Fixed a bug where the contract payment could be deducted twice.
- Fixed a bug where NPCs sometimes did not enter the furniture store.
Hotfix - 0.56 v2
Update notes via Steam Community
