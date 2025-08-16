 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19622160 Edited 16 August 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the notification did not appear after completing the entire quest chain.
  • Fixed a bug where purchasing materials one by one was not counted for the quest.
  • Fixed a bug where the contract payment could be deducted twice.
  • Fixed a bug where NPCs sometimes did not enter the furniture store.

