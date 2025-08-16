I sincerely apologize to all Simplified Chinese users — this fix may have come a bit late. I'm truly sorry! But today, I’ve finally fixed it. Thank you so much for your constant support and encouragement!

Next, I’ll remake the game as a thank-you to everyone who has supported me all along — that’s right, I’ve returned to indie game development!

I’ll continue fixing the major issues in the original game and remake it to bring it closer to my ideal vision. I’ll share the remake progress with the community. Please look forward to it! Thank you all!