We're back again! This time with the first batch of anti-tank gun remakes, the addition of full German localization and some minor tweaking!

AT Gun Remakes

Continuing on our journey to upgrade ancient content to a modern standard, we're releasing our first batch of anti-tank gun remakes. The following guns have been completely remade with new models, animations and skin variants:

PaK 38 5,0cm

Pak 40 7,6cm

Pak 43 8,8cm

ZiS-2 57mm

ZiS-3 76mm



PaK 36 3,7cm

We've also added the light PaK 36 3,7cm. In addition to the standard 37mm AP rounds, it also has a unique HEAT shell which can penetrate virtually any enemy armor, but has dismal range, accuracy and ammunition availability. Good luck!

German Localization

Last but not least, the game has been completely localized to German! Waidmannsheil!

Changes

Command Posts that are stranded in enemy territory will now be automatically destroyed.

Fixed camera clipping issue on KV1-S.

Fixed bug where the Opel Blitz would disappear as soon as it was destroyed.

Minor balancing changes and fixes to Gorlitz Defence and Armored Gran.

Removed a number of HUD options that were either defunct or should always be on (e.g., rally point HUD elements)

Removed the packet loss indicator (i.e. the "puzzle piece") since it is just visual noise and was too sensitive to minor packet loss. The packet loss is still displayed on the scoreboard.

See you on the battlefield,

Darklight Games