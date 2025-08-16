The following changes and additions have been made in this minor update:
1. Enemy audio:
1.1 Improved and more powerful shooting sounds from enemies.
2. Audio update on the Escape map:
2.1 New atmospheric background sounds.
2.2 Improved sounds for trucks in and around the base.
3. New model at the start of Escape.
3.1 A new model has been added at the start; you can see it right at the beginning.
Check it out and have fun!
