The following changes and additions have been made in this minor update:



1. Enemy audio:

1.1 Improved and more powerful shooting sounds from enemies.



2. Audio update on the Escape map:

2.1 New atmospheric background sounds.

2.2 Improved sounds for trucks in and around the base.



3. New model at the start of Escape.

3.1 A new model has been added at the start; you can see it right at the beginning.



Check it out and have fun!

