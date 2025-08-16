 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19622002 Edited 16 August 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following changes and additions have been made in this minor update:

1. Enemy audio:
1.1 Improved and more powerful shooting sounds from enemies.

2. Audio update on the Escape map:
2.1 New atmospheric background sounds.
2.2 Improved sounds for trucks in and around the base.

3. New model at the start of Escape.
3.1 A new model has been added at the start; you can see it right at the beginning.

Check it out and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3656101
