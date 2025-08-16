Greetings, dear players of Flames in Modern Europe! I’m glad to announce that the largest update so far has just been released – version 0.3: The Nation Code!

The focus of this update was on adding new mechanics and improving gameplay. It brings much larger and more significant changes compared to previous updates and touches on every aspect of the game in one way or another.

This update drastically changes the game, adding many new gameplay elements, mechanics, graphical improvements, and—very importantly—optimizations. Here I will briefly outline the main changes, and below you can read the full changelog.

Mentality Mechanic

The game now has a brand-new feature – the mentality mechanic. You can find it in the state menu by pressing the “Our Mentality” button.

Mentality traits mainly affect different modifiers, in particular the growth of stability, corruption, tax efficiency, and ruling party support.

All countries already have certain mentality traits at the start of the game, but they are not always positive. Fortunately, you can not only research new ones but also remove your existing ones. However, this process takes quite some time, since people cannot be changed overnight...

Regional Population

Back in the demo version you could already see the population of your country, and it was quite dynamic thanks to stability. However, it was calculated as one total number for the whole country, which caused problems when playing as, say, Transnistria or Luxembourg, since conquering new territories didn’t increase population.

Now, a huge file with the population of all regions has been filled in, and you can finally see the population of each region in its respective menu. This makes the gameplay much more engaging.

Wars Between AI Countries

Previously, the game world was rather static: the player could attack other states, but nothing much happened globally. Now, AI-controlled countries will declare wars on each other depending on the aggression level set at the start of a new game. AI will also create armies from the very beginning, and in case of war, it will mobilize and later demobilize. Incredible changes in the world are already waiting for you!

Graphics Improvements

This is probably a regular part of each update, but this time the graphics have improved significantly.

First, the map has become much more volumetric thanks to updated shader normals. This makes it more beautiful and even “tastier.”

Second, borders have been reworked. This applies to both their color (previously state borders were light, now they are dark) and their logic—they are now much more precise, fixing a bug with displaying borders of some provinces.

Smooth borders have also been greatly improved—you can now choose the degree of smoothing in the menu!

Optimization and Modding

The game engine has been updated to Unity 6.1 to improve performance and speed. A large number of scripts have also been rewritten to enhance optimization.

And the most exciting part of this section—players can now write their own localization for mods and add custom sprites!

Below you can see the full list of changes:

Added new mentality mechanic

Population transferred to regions

Ability to cancel planned construction

Wars between AI countries

Reworked “status quo” peace treaty, sped up this event dozens of times

Peace treaties between AI countries

AI countries can now demobilize after war

Reworked brigade-related scripts for significant optimization and improved combat logic

Ability to destroy encircled armies

Army destruction without manpower

Map border quality settings replacing old smooth borders

Highlighting of selected province on the map

New events, especially related to new functions in the game

Rebalanced stability changes from administrative expenses

Ability to mod localization

Ability to mod icons

Game engine updated to Unity 6.1

Added Mac OS support

Border highlighting replaced with darkening for a better map look

Added normal map texture for the world map, greatly improving its quality

Other shader improvements

Fixed textures of various 3D objects, including armored vehicles

GPU optimization

FPS cap settings

Changed main cursor

UI improvements, added beautiful glow effects in various places

Reworked state menu

Fixed bug where AI sometimes didn’t create brigades

Manpower now updates in real time to prevent exploits

Reworked map shader to increase border detection accuracy

Brigade models now spawn at different angles

Added clock to in-game menu