Hi everyone,
With Patch 0.749, Magic Inn now has full controller support and is fully playable on the Steam Deck! In addition, Steam Cloud saves are now supported!
Notes:
Players on Steam Deck may experience crashes when visiting the market at night. As a temporary workaround, please go to Settings → Graphics and turn off Fog. I’ll continue working on performance optimizations.
With the current Steam Cloud configuration, different Steam accounts on the same computer will share the same save files.
This patch also includes two critical crash fixes—one during inn decoration and another when opening a chest with a controller.
Next, I’ll focus on fixing more bugs, including staff AI issues, as well as adding quality-of-life features like manual saves and bulk purchases.
In our Discord, players have also provided great feedback on some plot issues, which I’ll be improving soon. More updates are coming, and a huge thanks to our playtesters in Discord for helping us find and report these bugs!
Summary of this patch:
Critical Bug Fix: Fixed a crash when decorating the inn. If a player collected an item attached to another object first, the game would crash when attempting to collect the attached object.
Critical Bug Fix: Fixed a crash when opening a chest using a controller.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where, after changing screen resolution, the cutting minigame could spawn UI elements in abnormal positions, preventing completion and causing the player to get stuck.
Controller Fix: Added the ability to use a controller to select different regions and destinations on the world map.
Controller Fix: Players can now use controllers to purchase hiring services.
Controls Adjustment: Simplified entering Build Mode or Magic Mode—now accessible with a single key instead of a key combination.
Simplified Controls: Removed assigning items to the item wheel. Items can now only be used directly from the inventory menu.
Steam Deck Fix: Balanced the cutting minigame difficulty on Steam Deck, which was previously harder than on PC due to resolution differences.
Improvement: Added missing icons for certain conversation cards.
Small Fix: The chest under the loan stall is no longer interactable.
Small Fix: Changed the developer command key from F12 to F8 so it no longer conflicts with the screenshot key.
Dialogue Fix: Corrected dialogue with the Caretaker that was mistakenly assigned to the wrong character.
UI Fix: Adjusted the location of control mappings in the staff management menu.
Steam Cloud Support: Save files are now synced with Steam Cloud.
Changed files in this update