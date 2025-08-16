Hi everyone,

With Patch 0.749, Magic Inn now has full controller support and is fully playable on the Steam Deck! In addition, Steam Cloud saves are now supported!

Notes:

Players on Steam Deck may experience crashes when visiting the market at night. As a temporary workaround, please go to Settings → Graphics and turn off Fog . I’ll continue working on performance optimizations.

With the current Steam Cloud configuration, different Steam accounts on the same computer will share the same save files.

This patch also includes two critical crash fixes—one during inn decoration and another when opening a chest with a controller.

Next, I’ll focus on fixing more bugs, including staff AI issues, as well as adding quality-of-life features like manual saves and bulk purchases.

In our Discord, players have also provided great feedback on some plot issues, which I’ll be improving soon. More updates are coming, and a huge thanks to our playtesters in Discord for helping us find and report these bugs!

Summary of this patch: