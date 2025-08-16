Hello everyone,
the new Localization Update is here!
For the user interface and dialogue texts, new languages are now available: German, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.
We also fixed a few bugs to improve the overall experience.
Update: Localization!
Update notes via Steam Community
