16 August 2025 Build 19621906 Edited 16 August 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A big update for everyone playing with the English voice-over! The entire first act has been completely re-voiced by Wolenard. And just listen to how he sings there!

The voice-over for the second act is already on the way!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3218881
