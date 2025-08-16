A big update for everyone playing with the English voice-over! The entire first act has been completely re-voiced by Wolenard. And just listen to how he sings there!
The voice-over for the second act is already on the way!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
A big update for everyone playing with the English voice-over! The entire first act has been completely re-voiced by Wolenard. And just listen to how he sings there!
The voice-over for the second act is already on the way!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update