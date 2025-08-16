 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19621902 Edited 16 August 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Controller supports button remapping

Added mid-air jump functionality

Typing no longer affects character movement

"Step by Step Ascension" now resets with right click

Attempted to fix unresponsive issues for some players in rooms

Changed files in this update

Depot 3444221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link