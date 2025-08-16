-
Added glow effect to almost all upgrades - this comes in 2 forms
- A pulsating glow when an upgrade is ready or you have met its condition
- A flash when the upgrade is triggered
- Increased shop prices and money dropped by enemies - this results in an overall increase in spending power of x1.2
Added upgrades
WrenchEvery 4th enemy killed drops an ammo refill, which disappears after 3 turns
Cardboard BoxAt the start of each floor, each of your empty inventory slots are filled with a random item
Changed upgrades
Steel-Toe BootsKicking deals 100% more damage -> Kicking deals 200% more damage and kicked enemies move 50% faster
Changed items
LassoTied up enemies can now be walked through - Also, you can press E to remove the lasso from an enemy
Changed enemies
ShopkeeperHas a bit more health, gets stronger the more he is attacked, and waves at you
- In Infinite Ammo mode, purchasable items' levels are now determined by what floor you are on, instead of the levels of items in your inventory
- Adjusted tutorial for clarity
- Matchstick fireball is now affected by upgrades
- Stopped Fire Frog from burning itself
- Selected buttons now have a glowing outline
- Difficulty selection arrows are now only shown when they actually do something
- When bullets curve or home, the bullet trail particle now faces the right way
- Adjusted some menus to be easier to use with a controller
- Fixed not being able to use the analogue stick to navigate menus
- Proprietary sound effects have been replaced with free ones
- Fixed Block Breaker not working with bullets
Glowing Upgrades (Early Access 56.0)
Update notes via Steam Community
