16 August 2025 Build 19621876 Edited 16 August 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added glow effect to almost all upgrades - this comes in 2 forms

    • A pulsating glow when an upgrade is ready or you have met its condition
    • A flash when the upgrade is triggered

  • Increased shop prices and money dropped by enemies - this results in an overall increase in spending power of x1.2

  • Added upgrades

    • Wrench

      Every 4th enemy killed drops an ammo refill, which disappears after 3 turns

    • Cardboard Box

      At the start of each floor, each of your empty inventory slots are filled with a random item

  • Changed upgrades

    • Steel-Toe Boots

      Kicking deals 100% more damage -> Kicking deals 200% more damage and kicked enemies move 50% faster

  • Changed items

    • Lasso

      Tied up enemies can now be walked through - Also, you can press E to remove the lasso from an enemy

  • Changed enemies

    • Shopkeeper

      Has a bit more health, gets stronger the more he is attacked, and waves at you

  • In Infinite Ammo mode, purchasable items' levels are now determined by what floor you are on, instead of the levels of items in your inventory
  • Adjusted tutorial for clarity
  • Matchstick fireball is now affected by upgrades
  • Stopped Fire Frog from burning itself
  • Selected buttons now have a glowing outline
  • Difficulty selection arrows are now only shown when they actually do something
  • When bullets curve or home, the bullet trail particle now faces the right way
  • Adjusted some menus to be easier to use with a controller
  • Fixed not being able to use the analogue stick to navigate menus
  • Proprietary sound effects have been replaced with free ones
  • Fixed Block Breaker not working with bullets

