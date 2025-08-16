v2025.8.15 Achievement

bilibili

OK1 - Private Estate: Silk Exchanges will not be built outside the Silk Road.

OK2 - Cost of forging claims: Randomly determined between a minimum of 300 and a maximum of one - tenth of the currently owned gold. If the amount exceeds 5000, it will be counted as 5000.

OK3 - Fixed the issue where basic modifiers from different eras were not taking effect correctly.

OK4 - The Eastern Orthodox Church should not display the button for replenishing order knights.

OK5 - Fixed the issue where the theologian skill failed to take effect due to an incorrect keyword entry.

OK6 - Optimized the turn - progression efficiency and reduced invalid calculations.

OK7 - Fixed some descriptive errors.

OK8 - Fixed the problem where the Investigation skill, which was supposed to grant +1 to Diplomacy, instead granted +1 to Learning.

OK9 - F4 for quick auto - save.

OK10 - Added an explanatory pop - up for the first entry into the Spy Conspiracy interface.

OK11 - When a spy switches tasks during a mission, the progress is not cleared.

OK12 - Hover tooltip for action points.

OK13 - Fixed the issue where the "God's Blessing" event had only one option because it was not linked to faith data.

OK14 - Hint for the first entry into the game's castle main interface.

OK15 - Increased the amount that can be borrowed from other lords.

OK16 - War Warrior Medal: The requirement of 30 battles is changed to 20 battles.

OK17 - One - click to call all vassals to join the war.

OK18 - Replace Islamic headwear; worn by ranks above king level.

OK19 - Islam is unplayable by default, but if you wish to play as an Islamic character, you can unlock it via code. They have no special mechanics, and no special mechanics related to Islam will be added for them. Additionally, it is currently unknown whether there are any issues.

OK20 - There is an upper limit on the support distance for mercenary legions, which is 1.25 times the daily interaction distance. Mercenaries cannot be invited to participate in the war if the distance exceeds this limit.

OK21 - Add Catalan, Andalusian, Galician, and Irish mercenary corps.

OK22 - Fix the issue of incorrect cumulative display of troop numbers on the battalion interface. The data is correct; it is purely a display error.

OK23 - Fix the incorrect behavior where the "Spy" in the mercenary role can subvert vassals.

OK24 - The issue where the default base population may not increase. The fief interface displays the population cap.

OK25 - Dynamic rules increase the upper limit of direct rule over fiefs and the upper limit of fief expansion.

OK26 - Fix the error that may occur during comparison when the opponent's military strength is 0 during interaction.

OK27 - Fix the issue where the Emperor of the Eastern Roman Empire can only create two battlefields.

OK28 - Fix the problem where automatic training does not increase experience when advancing turns through other actions.

OK29 - Fix the error caused by medal count miscalculation leading to defeat for the Eastern Roman Empire's Central Brigade.

OK30 - Fix the issue where betting on fistfights in taverns always costs 100 gold coins.

OK31 - Fix the incorrect description of the Scottish Pikeman's special ability.

OK32 - Fix the issue where the heir change was not refreshed in a timely manner after the hereditary reform of the Holy Roman Empire

OK33 - When starting a new game, the number of unlocked achievements can be used to adjust some initial variables, thereby reducing repetitive workloads.

OK34-After successfully learning the Master - level skill, the corresponding culture will be automatically unlocked, and manual unlocking will no longer be required.

OK35 - For characters imprisoned in their own prison, an option to release them will be added during interaction, costing 3 AP