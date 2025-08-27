Today’s 2.1.0 Update addresses issues including cases where the cursor would fail to stay locked to the game, unit pathing issues where large vehicles, such as Dreadnoughts, could become stuck, and brings improvements to hotkey modding and WASD camera controls. Please refer to the help article "Customizing Hotkeys in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition" for a step-by-step guide to customizing hotkeys.

Additionally, this patch continues to address some of the highest occurring crashes, progression blockers and multiplayer issues, along with other art, animation, UI, and gameplay issues.

A huge thank you to all our players that have been diligently reporting issues via our help portal – please continue to do so at https://help.relic.com/

General

Fixed numerous cases where Lock Cursor to Game would fail to stay locked (for example, when receiving platform notifications or after Alt+Tabbing)

Fixed several crashes that could occur while custom badges were transferring while loading into a Multiplayer game

Fixed an error where Windows could detect the game was unresponsive during longer loading times for large scale Multiplayer games

Fixed two rare crashes that could occur when loading a menu screen

Fixed several errors that would prevent Automatch from correctly finding matches

Fixed several causes of desync errors in Multiplayer that could lead to a crash when leaving the match or on match end

Fixed rare cases where certain players would be able to load into the game without a player profile – this would lead to errors when attempting to play Multiplayer or when saving the game

Character speech now correctly plays when the game language is set to Russian

Added new troubleshooting steps to BugSplat for those that crash on launch. If you are still having issues, please follow the links in the BugSplat window

Added additional messaging & logging to help diagnose certain players being unable to connect to the RLink servers and seeing the Multiplayer option greyed out. After the update, if you are still seeing this issue, please submit a new request at help.relic.com

Multiplayer

Disabled Resource Sharing by default during Automatch

Removed Fortress (3 Player) from the Automatch map pool

Gameplay

Fixed an exploit where too many resources are refunded when cancelling buildings under construction

Fixed cases where large vehicles, such as Dreadnoughts, could become stuck in cliffs when multiple units were pathing at the same time and stopped in the same location

Fixed pathing issues when units with a melee charge attack, such as Kroot Carnivores, could become stuck when attempting to charge an enemy unit above them

Fixed an issue where infantry units would be frozen in place for several seconds when pathing alongside friendly vehicles

Fixed a data error that was causing Space Marine Force Commander and Imperial General to use voices that did not match their unit

Fixed an error that could cause mission dialogue to not correctly trigger or to skip lines during scripted sequences

Fixed a frequently playing sound effect for Tau Barracudas

Fixed several issues where keybindings overlapped, such as Ecclesiarchal Chapel, Haemonculus’ Laboratory, and Techpriests

Updated Winter Assault Order Mission 2 to prevent hidden Chaos units from triggering a fail condition while the player is focused on the Eldar segment of the mission

Fixed an issue in Winter Assault Order Mission 2 that prevented units from spawning from the Field Command building without a rally point being set

Updated melee-killed infantry corpses to match the persistence of ranged-killed units

Added unit occlusion to the Sisters of Battle and Dark Eldar buildings

User Interface

On ultrawide monitors, fixed the alignment of the error popup when attempting to perform an action without the required resources

Fixed several cases that would cause hotkeys to not be displayed on the HUD

WASD Camera & Controls

Set secondary camera move to SHIFT+WASD on all keybind sets (except AZERTY grid where it is the equivalent, SHIFT+ZQSD); arrow keys continue to also work

Copies of the keybind lua files are now copied to the user's /Profile/Profile\[#]/ directory for easier modding without unpacking an archive

Added AZERTY and QWERTZ versions of Gridkeys (these are selectable by any player who wishes to, regardless of region)

Added new keybindings for Sniper Rifle Research (Space Marines) and command squad versions of Commissar, Psyker and Priest (IG) and bound those to proper grid positions; in non-grid keybinds these are generally duplicates of the previous bindings.

In gridkeys, set melee stance to F (its grid position) and combat stance to F1 (which is off the grid but near at hand) -- this key appears in different positions based on if a squad or building is selected so can't have a proper grid position

In gridkeys, shifted the advanced stance buttons along the function keys to make room for F1 use

In gridkeys, changed the Dark Eldar global abilities to be on Alt+\[key] to free up Shift+WASD for camera movement

In gridkeys, moved options menu to Escape

Art & Animation

Fixed alignment of glowing eyes on Necron Warriors

Fixed alignment of the glowing skull on Space Marines & Assault Marines when the Bionic Upgrade is applied

Updated Space Marine Dreadnought and Terminator so assault cannon barrels correctly rotate when firing

Fixed the Space Marine Force Commander not aiming correctly at enemy targets

Fixed cases where Thunderhawk engine lights were still visible in the sky at certain angles after constructing Space Marine buildings

Updated the Veteran Superior Sister of Battle to correctly load the entire model

Fixed animation stutters/pauses that could occur when spamming movement commands to units (ex. Dark Eldar Hellion Squad)

Fixed flickering on the Space Marine Stronghold building

Fixed stuttering animations on units with melee charge attacks when the path to attack is blocked

Fixed animation of the Kroot Hounds to prevent them from appearing to teleport

Fixed occasional T-Pose on idle animation for Chaos Aspiring Champion

Fixed posing for Orks that are in cover but out of combat

Fixed the Ork Pile O Gunz turret to correctly aim at targets

Fixed several issues across maps where there were noticeable seams between terrain textures

Modding

Mods that have legacy UI images (ex. Unit Portraits) will now be able to correctly replace the Definitive Edition updated assets

Added support to access linear campaigns with mods based on Dark Crusade or Soulstorm if the mod’s .module file includes “DXP2”-like sub-module.

Example mods: “Ultimate Apocalypse”, “Tartarus, Lorn V, Kronus and Kaurava Campaigns for Soulstorm”, and others built in the same manner

Updated the Army Painter to not have misaligned text when using legacy mods that reskinned the screen

Mods that are packaged with additional mods inside of them will no longer fail to open if the secondary mod is marked as having a dependency that is not included

Fixed a rare crash in the MissionEditor when attempting to save a modded map

Fixed an error when the ObjectEditor was unable to open EBP files because it could not find the BurnerImp executable

Note: ObjectEditor needs to be launched in the mod directory (where your pipeline.ini files is), but with the command line -appDir <installdir> so it can find the BurnerImp.

High Priority Known Issues – Targeting September

While the issues below are not fixed in today’s update, we will be aiming to resolve these in the upcoming September patches. This list is not exhaustive; however, it is provided to highlight the major issues that the team will be targeting to improve. Thanks again to everyone who has submitted reports and feedback as we work to improve the game.

General

Occasional network error that can lead to a crash when post-game results are being calculated

Game settings are not displayed when browsing Custom Games

Map names are displayed as missing symbols when playing in Russian / Chinese while the host is in another language

Gridkeys do not correctly load when playing in Automatch

Army Painter colors are not used when playing Automatch

Squads with a jump or teleport attack can appear to partially complete , then teleport back to the starting location

For some players the game audio does not correctly play from the default audio device

Capture points (ex. Strategic Points) are not visible in the shroud

Units do not correctly unload from the Dark Eldar Raider

testStats.lua is not correctly being written on match end

Additional Patches

This is an overview of our next two patches. However, please note that overall stability for the game is our priority and that may delay some of these items.

Patch 2 – Modding – Target: Early September

Improved modding documentation based on frequently asked questions and a sample mod

Additional support to ensure stability of mod usage

Patch 3 – Additional Reported Issues – Target: Late September

Gameplay exploits – targeted fixes for issues affecting Multiplayer