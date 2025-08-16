 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19621811 Edited 16 August 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • You can now see your online rank while racing without going to the leaderboards, it will update if you get a better time and show the rank for the current vehicle you're in (if leaderboard is set to all it will use your overall best rank in any vehicle instead)

  • Added the ability to spectate downloaded ghosts, view their racing lines, and slow down time to study their techniques!

New Objects:

  • Loops!

  • 2 new platforms with built in edges

  • 2 pine trees

  • Tree stump

  • Standard log

  • 28 new road signs, arrows, etc.

Changes:

  • Adjusted tree collisions to match leaves better

  • Can now limit throttle and steering with epa adjustments (now able go below 1)

  • Small tweaks to lighting, color correction, and textures to make the graphics more dynamic

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed rate menu share code not getting creators name

  • Fixed lists not fully scrolling with controller in some circumstances

  • Fixed ghost name tags not rotating correctly when ghost wasnt playing

  • Fixed bad rotations on the first frame of ghost replay

  • Input preview now accurately shows Expo settings

Changed files in this update

Depot 3484641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link