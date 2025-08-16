New Features:
You can now see your online rank while racing without going to the leaderboards, it will update if you get a better time and show the rank for the current vehicle you're in (if leaderboard is set to all it will use your overall best rank in any vehicle instead)
Added the ability to spectate downloaded ghosts, view their racing lines, and slow down time to study their techniques!
New Objects:
Loops!
2 new platforms with built in edges
2 pine trees
Tree stump
Standard log
28 new road signs, arrows, etc.
Changes:
Adjusted tree collisions to match leaves better
Can now limit throttle and steering with epa adjustments (now able go below 1)
Small tweaks to lighting, color correction, and textures to make the graphics more dynamic
Bug Fixes:
Fixed rate menu share code not getting creators name
Fixed lists not fully scrolling with controller in some circumstances
Fixed ghost name tags not rotating correctly when ghost wasnt playing
Fixed bad rotations on the first frame of ghost replay
Input preview now accurately shows Expo settings
Changed files in this update