Greetings, warriors!

The release of the new version was slightly delayed. We planned to release it in July, but at the last moment we decided to add auto-translation into other languages.… Work continues on balance, bug fixes, polishing maps, and adding content.

Changes:

- the cost of maintaining units has been reduced by about one and a half times;

- reduced the amount of experience gained by units;

- the cost of unit upgrades has been changed, mostly upgrades have become more expensive;

- goods produced in cities have become cheaper;

- the Blow of Mercy skill has been enhanced;

- accelerated loading of saves;

- when you set the animation speed to double in the settings, skills and spells are also accelerated;

- a new interactive column object has been added;

- added the ability to instantly end the battle if all enemies run away;

- added a lot of decorative tiles;

- changed most of the assets for generated maps;

- improved visual effects for fog, night maps, and dust when moving units;

- minor bugs have been fixed.

But the most significant change is, of course, the addition of "auto-battle". Now you can transfer control of your units to artificial intelligence at any time. This is useful, first of all, in light fights. And sometimes it's just nice to watch the battle from the side, slowly sipping hot coffee.…

We have also added translations into Chinese, German and French. They are made by artificial intelligence (except for a small amount of text taken from Warbanners)! If anyone would like to help with the translation for free, please write to me.

Attention! Old saves won't work!