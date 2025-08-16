Moved the 'Disable Shadow Denoiser' option to the top of the Video section to hopefully help people who might be experiencing visual glitches in certain areas. Some info below:



According to my limited knowledge (I'm a first time dev so this is all a little new) certain PC's running NVIDIA drivers past version 552.44 may experience a flickering/ghosting effect when playing through parts of the tunnels level. The only documented ways I've found to remedy this problem is rolling back Nvidia drivers, or disabling the shadow denoiser. Obviously the latter is preferable, so hopefully this change may help people fix flickering issues.