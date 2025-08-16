- Numerical Adjustment: The Void Hand now consumes one Faith Point per second when moving settlements. Once all Faith Points are depleted, the Void Hand operation ends.
- Number Adjustment: Logistics Soldier HP doubled.
- Bug Fix: In Empire Village mode, after moving a settlement, the supply and population requirements settings were not synchronized.
- Optimization: A notification is now displayed when a quarry is empty.
- Optimization: Illustrations added to events.
Experience optimization
