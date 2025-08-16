 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19621523 Edited 16 August 2025 – 08:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Numerical Adjustment: The Void Hand now consumes one Faith Point per second when moving settlements. Once all Faith Points are depleted, the Void Hand operation ends.
  • Number Adjustment: Logistics Soldier HP doubled.
  • Bug Fix: In Empire Village mode, after moving a settlement, the supply and population requirements settings were not synchronized.
  • Optimization: A notification is now displayed when a quarry is empty.
  • Optimization: Illustrations added to events.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
