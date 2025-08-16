This update adds more changes based on early access feedback
-button arrows are now consistent across all UI
-added round notes
-removed all cube shaped notes
-renamed slicers (ew) to Cat Sticks™ (way funnier)
-pausing is cheating (if you pause you must now either restart or return to menu). We might re-add the ability to continue playing later once we update the replay system to keep track of pauses.
-removed UI for showing latest note and cat stick position from pause menu since it is not currently necessary
-changed chat panel system message text and background color and channel point redeem message background color
-renamed all game folders since we received complaints about the folder names
-vertically aligned leaderboard scroll buttons to align with the vertical center of the song list
-leaderboard scroll buttons no longer show up when no map is selected, this also solves a crash that could happen while clicking the buttons with no map selected
-added S+ score grade for scores 95% and above
-adjusted score grade colors
-changed color of pp UwU
swingmania v0.33.8
