This update adds more changes based on early access feedback

-button arrows are now consistent across all UI

-added round notes

-removed all cube shaped notes

-renamed slicers (ew) to Cat Sticks™ (way funnier)

-pausing is cheating (if you pause you must now either restart or return to menu). We might re-add the ability to continue playing later once we update the replay system to keep track of pauses.

-removed UI for showing latest note and cat stick position from pause menu since it is not currently necessary

-changed chat panel system message text and background color and channel point redeem message background color

-renamed all game folders since we received complaints about the folder names

-vertically aligned leaderboard scroll buttons to align with the vertical center of the song list

-leaderboard scroll buttons no longer show up when no map is selected, this also solves a crash that could happen while clicking the buttons with no map selected

-added S+ score grade for scores 95% and above

-adjusted score grade colors

-changed color of pp UwU