* Music mode added
Enjoy C30 sounds by neko800.
This mode includes a hidden feature that allows you to play with action mahjong sounds. It's easy to find, so try clicking around.
* Added two achievements.
* Fixed an issue where the number of yaku-man registered in the local rankings was not always reflected correctly.
Updated Aug. 16th, 2025
