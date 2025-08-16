 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19621321 Edited 16 August 2025 – 08:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Music mode added

　Enjoy C30 sounds by neko800.
This mode includes a hidden feature that allows you to play with action mahjong sounds. It's easy to find, so try clicking around.

* Added two achievements.

* Fixed an issue where the number of yaku-man registered in the local rankings was not always reflected correctly.

