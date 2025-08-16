Dear Exorcists,

Thank you for your support and companionship in Exorcism Bureau! In this Version 1.0.3 update, we’ve made a number of adjustments and fixes based on your feedback!! Details are as follows:



Adjustments:

1. Significantly reduced most Puppet Spirits’ negative effects. Once their Affection reaches max, they will no longer have negative effects (details below).

2. All classes now gain a unique ability at Level 3: Taoist – Thunder Sigil, Monk – Buddha’s Protection.

3. Legendary Artifacts now have a chance to appear in the Shop.

4. Added a "Restock" function in the Shop – spend Gold to refresh inventory.

5. Increased EXP gained from feeding Offerings.

6. Increased maximum Hand Size.

7. Chapter 3 Ghost Girls now have unique feeding animations when given their favorite offerings.

8. Heaven and Earth Bet is now a Taoist Legendary card. Effect changed to require Gold to use. Blessed version cost reduced to 1.

9. Ghost Card Phantom Detonation: Now randomly detonates 2 cards, dealing 5 damage to adjacent cards. Cost reduced from 2 → 1.

10. Ghost Card Honored Guest: Now randomly transforms 3 cards on the field into Wandering Souls. Cost reduced from 2 → 1.

11. Five-Sigil Grand Talisman: If there are 5 cards with "Sigil" in their name, clear the board; otherwise, generate 2 "Sigil" cards.

12. Five-Sigil Grand Talisman+: Same condition, but generates 4 "Sigil" cards.

13. Monk Card Golden Relic: Effect range increased, now also applies to allied cards.

14. Pure Yang Protection cost reduced to 1.

15. Optimized Ghost Card Mirror Dance (Xiao Li).

16. Infant Spirit’s Fright Curse chance reduced from 100% → 35%.

17. Adjusted Immortal Seal: Invulnerability now ends only after the player regains control following enemy’s turn.

18. Cursed Mist cost reduced to 0, now removed from combat after use.

19. Fixed Steam connection issue preventing Achievements from unlocking – Achievements will sync once reconnected.

20. Monk Card Unexhausted Wisdom now removed from combat after use.

21. Demonic Possession Boss intro now loads player’s Flesh data.

22. Demonic Possession Boss now loads player’s current Flesh & Voice, no longer randomly selected.

23. Adjusted Traditional Chinese translation for One Yin Finger.



Fixes:

1. Fixed an issue where Phantom Steps bonus damage did not affect Spirits.

2. Fixed an issue where the tutorial could sometimes not progress midway.

3. Fixed an issue where Wheel of Fate would become invalid after loading.

4. Fixed an issue where Peachwood Sword displayed incorrect colors when copied by All Things in Nature.

5. Fixed an issue where returning to the Bureau from the Supply Room could sometimes prevent reloading.

6. Fixed an issue where the Taoist’s level could sometimes revert to Level 2.

7. Fixed an issue where Chapter 2 cutscene dialogue was incorrect in Traditional Chinese mode.

8. Fixed an issue where Insight Pearl sometimes failed to activate.

9. Fixed an issue where Spirit Recall Book would not activate when the hand was empty and the card was played indirectly.

10. Fixed an issue where the Elixir usage UI would continuously expand under certain conditions.

11. Fixed an issue where Resonance of the Underworld could sometimes be used without cost.



Changes to Puppet Spirit Negative Effects:

1. Dance Teacher: Original – “While carrying this spirit, each turn when a new card appears on the track, generate 1 extra Bloody Dance Shoes.” → Changed to “While carrying this spirit, at the start of each enemy turn, 30% chance to generate a Bloody Dance Shoes on the field.”

2. Performer Doll: Original – “While carrying this spirit, Max HP permanently -1.” → Changed to “While carrying this spirit, starting deck includes 1 Doll card.”

3. Rehearsal Girl: Original – “At the start of each turn, if you did not play two consecutive cards of the same color, add 1 Exhausted Move Curse card to your deck.” → Changed to “Each turn, if you fail to play 2 consecutive same-color cards, 25% chance to add Exhausted Move to your deck.”

4. Toilet Ghost – Xiao Li: Original – “Toilet Resentment: While carrying this spirit, each turn draw 1 extra Cursed Mist.” → Changed to “While carrying this spirit, each turn 50% chance to draw an extra Cursed Mist.”

(The Cursed Mist generated by Xiao Li’s effect is removed from battle after use and costs 0.)

5. Workaholic CEO: Original – “At the start of each turn, if HP < 20%, Max HP +1; otherwise, Max HP -1.” → Changed to “At the start of each turn, if HP < 25%, Max HP -1.”

6. Netherworld Bartender: Original – “Whenever you play 2 consecutive Item cards, add 1 Spoiled Liquor Curse card to your deck.” → Changed to “Whenever you play 2 consecutive Item cards, 35% chance to add 1 Spoiled Liquor Curse card to your deck.”

7. Dead DJ: Original – “At the end of your turn, if you did not cause any elimination, take 5 damage.” → Changed to “At the end of your turn, if you did not cause any elimination, take 3 damage.”

8. Dark Queen of Sound: Original – “At the end of your turn, if you did not play an Attack card, take 10 damage.” → Changed to “At the end of your turn, if you did not play an Attack card, take 5 damage.”

9. Demonic Possession: Original – “All Dangerous Spirits appearing in battle gain +20 Max HP.” → Changed to “All Dangerous Spirits appearing in battle gain +10 Max HP.”