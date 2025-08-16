Hi all,

Thank you all for the interest and support over the past week. I've received some valuable feedback, so I've gone and fixed a few bugs and added some quality-of-life updates. I really appreciate everyone who gave the game a try, or maybe returned to it after supporting it in Early Access.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Fixed buttons being overlapped when viewing the detailed Units list instead of the Unit tree in the Order of Battle screen.

Fixed bug with Deselect Type functionality in Scheduled Order screen. Some units would not be deselected even if their unit type matched the selected type.

Added unit tree to Scheduled Order screen, allowing selection of units without closing the screen.

Fixed bug in which too many units were being withdrawn at a time by the Administration officer.

Fixed mass pathfinding issue when units would return from the rear in large numbers in which unit movement would be staggered too heavily.

Improved tutorial text for Task Delegation tutorial, so that steps to issue scheduled orders are more clear.

Updated localization keys:

CONFIRMATION_ORDER_INVALID_TILES_GUARD_DUTY

DELEGATION_TUTORIAL_ISSUE_ORDER_03

Thanks for playing!