16 August 2025 Build 19621270 Edited 16 August 2025 – 07:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(Optimized): Optimized online traffic and network latency of secondary devices.
(Fixed): When a summoned creature carrying the Lightning Totem stands on the poison generated after the death of the blessing monster and attacks, the summoned creature itself will be instantly killed.
(Optimized): After the snowfield monster's freezing effect on the player ends, the player will gain 5 seconds of ice immunity.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3336521
