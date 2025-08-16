 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19621216 Edited 16 August 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've changed the display text format, and it now looks clearer in most scenes.

We've also added a border to the text on the in-game phone screen, which we think makes it easier to read regardless of the animation color of our custom CPU.

Also, due to a change in Twitch's specifications, the previous method was no longer able to obtain chat content, and as a result viewers were no longer able to choose where to place their stones. As a result, we've changed the procedures to reflect the change in specifications and have explained them in the instructions.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2823691
