Major 17 August 2025 Build 19621183 Edited 17 August 2025 – 07:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.10.0: Moon of Miscria

Moon of Miscria is now live! Head to the Travel Agency now to get access to Gravitron, Mooncrit as well as other brand new Miscrits.

Additionally, this version adds the following changes:

  • Platinum Arena leaderboard has been reset.

  • All Time Platinum Arena leaderboard is now live on the website.

  • Matchmaking for full reliced teams have been restricted to only full reliced teams

  • You can now view Miscrit stats and Keep/Release right in the battle

Full list of updates can be viewed on the website here.

Changed files in this update

