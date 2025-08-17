Version 1.10.0: Moon of Miscria

Moon of Miscria is now live! Head to the Travel Agency now to get access to Gravitron, Mooncrit as well as other brand new Miscrits.

Additionally, this version adds the following changes:

Platinum Arena leaderboard has been reset.

All Time Platinum Arena leaderboard is now live on the website.

Matchmaking for full reliced teams have been restricted to only full reliced teams

You can now view Miscrit stats and Keep/Release right in the battle

Full list of updates can be viewed on the website here.