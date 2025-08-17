■ Mutual collaboration with “DEPO: Death Epileptic Pixel Origins” is underway!

■ New Content in ReplayBellSuikaSlotLikeGame

Three new backgrounds have been added: EYE.CO, Disco, and Island.

■ New Content in DEPO: Death Epileptic Pixel Origins

Emotes and Outfits Inspired by Tsukasa Sasaoka and Himeka Sakura from ReplayBellSuikaSlotLikeGame Now Available in DEPO!

In the update coming on August 18, emotes and outfits themed after Tsukasa Sasaoka and Himeka Sakura will be available in DEPO’s online shop.

By playing DEPO online and enjoying the game with other players, you can earn a special currency called Koccoin.

Use Koccoin in the in-game shop “Alter Ego” to unlock these collaboration items.

The items will be available until August 31, so don’t miss your chance—log in to DEPO and grab them while you can!

■DEPO: Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Store Page