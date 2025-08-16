 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19621107 Edited 16 August 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some progress has been made since July.

  • The minimap is now includes a real-time view of the map (unless pbr is set to false)

  • Camera animations can now be skipped by pressing esc

  • Weapon impacts changed to realistic sparks on most maps

  • Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1827201
