- Update -

New

Added a screen-switch protection feature. Now when switching out of the game to the desktop and clicking back into the game, you will no longer lose HP.



Changes

Verified that the QQ group QR code still works, and added the QQ group number.



Increased the detection area for the drifting bottle, making it easier to pick up.



Further increased the trigger area for puzzles!



Extended the detection time for a certain puzzle, making it more forgiving.



Redrew several clue images for a certain puzzle.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with a certain passage.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunAug 16, 2025[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media: