16 August 2025 Build 19621049 Edited 16 August 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


New

  • Added a screen-switch protection feature. Now when switching out of the game to the desktop and clicking back into the game, you will no longer lose HP.

Changes

  • Verified that the QQ group QR code still works, and added the QQ group number.
  • Increased the detection area for the drifting bottle, making it easier to pick up.
  • Further increased the trigger area for puzzles!
  • Extended the detection time for a certain puzzle, making it more forgiving.
  • Redrew several clue images for a certain puzzle.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with a certain passage.



(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
Aug 16, 2025


[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:

ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote

