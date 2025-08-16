Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
New
- Added a screen-switch protection feature. Now when switching out of the game to the desktop and clicking back into the game, you will no longer lose HP.
Changes
- Verified that the QQ group QR code still works, and added the QQ group number.
- Increased the detection area for the drifting bottle, making it easier to pick up.
- Further increased the trigger area for puzzles!
- Extended the detection time for a certain puzzle, making it more forgiving.
- Redrew several clue images for a certain puzzle.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with a certain passage.
(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)
Liujiajun
Aug 16, 2025
