- Dragoon
- Increase dash stamina cooldown (2.5 s -> 3.0 s)
- Decrease total drone health (121.5 -> 115.4)
- Stone form
- Add extra overseer health regeneration while in stone form (7 health per second)
- Increase ability cooldown (10 s -> 12 s)
- Fix: Regain movement control immediately on early exit from stone form
Bots
- Add logic for playing against stone form
- Zealot: Avoid casting siphon life when it would not hit any enemy overseers
Misc
- Remove in-game tutorial
