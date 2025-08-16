 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19621044 Edited 16 August 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay

  • Dragoon
    • Increase dash stamina cooldown (2.5 s -> 3.0 s)
    • Decrease total drone health (121.5 -> 115.4)
    • Stone form
      • Add extra overseer health regeneration while in stone form (7 health per second)
      • Increase ability cooldown (10 s -> 12 s)
      • Fix: Regain movement control immediately on early exit from stone form


Bots

  • Add logic for playing against stone form
  • Zealot: Avoid casting siphon life when it would not hit any enemy overseers


Misc

  • Remove in-game tutorial

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2495131
