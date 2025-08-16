 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19621008 Edited 16 August 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- The maximum size of bandit parties has been adjusted to scale with the player's army size. (Realistic reflection: large groups of bandits will not attack small armies, easing early-game difficulty)

- Bandits and enemy factions no longer attack Beggars. (Realistic reflection)

- Meal price and weight reduced, while shop daily restock amount and maximum storage for Meal increased.

- Adjusted the number of units in enemy faction armies.

- Tutorial rewards added and revised.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3159771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link