- The maximum size of bandit parties has been adjusted to scale with the player's army size. (Realistic reflection: large groups of bandits will not attack small armies, easing early-game difficulty)
- Bandits and enemy factions no longer attack Beggars. (Realistic reflection)
- Meal price and weight reduced, while shop daily restock amount and maximum storage for Meal increased.
- Adjusted the number of units in enemy faction armies.
- Tutorial rewards added and revised.
Changed files in this update