- The maximum size of bandit parties has been adjusted to scale with the player's army size. (Realistic reflection: large groups of bandits will not attack small armies, easing early-game difficulty)

- Bandits and enemy factions no longer attack Beggars. (Realistic reflection)

- Meal price and weight reduced, while shop daily restock amount and maximum storage for Meal increased.

- Adjusted the number of units in enemy faction armies.

- Tutorial rewards added and revised.