\[Maps]
Fixed Eleusis (Map 354): Safe passage from resurrection to the vault where you no longer lose health when walking without clothes.
Map 217 (Water): The two tamable sharks have been replaced with training ones.
Map 433 (Water): Two sharks have been added.
Map 131 (Water): The four NPCs have been removed from the map.
Map 530 (Water): Two tamable sharks have been added.
Map 373 (Water): Two tamable cryptococcus have been added.
Map 555 (Water): Two tamable cryptococcus have been added.
\[Quests]
Fixed rewards for the quests "Magic Horde," "Road to Ullathorpe," and "Firefang."
\[NPCs]
Created Governors of Forgat and Eldoria (/home) - not yet mapped.
Fixed animation of NPC "Medusa".
\[Items]
Patreon Item Shop updated.
Changed depots in beta branch