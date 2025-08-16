 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19620975 Edited 16 August 2025 – 06:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

\[Maps]

  • Fixed Eleusis (Map 354): Safe passage from resurrection to the vault where you no longer lose health when walking without clothes.

  • Map 217 (Water): The two tamable sharks have been replaced with training ones.

  • Map 433 (Water): Two sharks have been added.

  • Map 131 (Water): The four NPCs have been removed from the map.

  • Map 530 (Water): Two tamable sharks have been added.

  • Map 373 (Water): Two tamable cryptococcus have been added.

  • Map 555 (Water): Two tamable cryptococcus have been added.

\[Quests]

  • Fixed rewards for the quests "Magic Horde," "Road to Ullathorpe," and "Firefang."

\[NPCs]

  • Created Governors of Forgat and Eldoria (/home) - not yet mapped.

  • Fixed animation of NPC "Medusa".

  • \[Items]

  • Patreon Item Shop updated.

