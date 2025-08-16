\[Maps]

Fixed Eleusis (Map 354): Safe passage from resurrection to the vault where you no longer lose health when walking without clothes.

Map 217 (Water): The two tamable sharks have been replaced with training ones.

Map 433 (Water): Two sharks have been added.

Map 131 (Water): The four NPCs have been removed from the map.

Map 530 (Water): Two tamable sharks have been added.

Map 373 (Water): Two tamable cryptococcus have been added.