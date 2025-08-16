「Main Story II - Endless Corridor」Update:

•「i」by Ωμεγα [Original]

•「异闻」by 姜米條 [Original]

•「Daughter of Daedalus」by tn-shi [Original]

•「End Time」by Cres.

•「？？？」by ？？？ [Original]

Fix & Update

1. Added dark-themed UI, freely switchable in Settings.

2. New character "Lan" added: Unlocked after completing "Main Story II - Endless Corridor".

3. New outfit "Note - Futoko" added: Can be purchased with candy.

4. Adjusted Rating system and adjusted Nrk algorithm (Nrk will decrease differently after update).

5. Reduced candy acquisition penalty: When holding over 20,000 Candy, every additional 1,000 Candy reduces acquisition rate by 1%. The maximum penalty is 80%, when owning 100,000 Candy.

6. Changed character selection logic:

- Tap character to cycle through permanent outfits

- Tap blank area to confirm current outfit

- Locked characters/outfits shows unlock prompt when tapping blank area

7. Slightly decreased candy drops during gameplay; slightly increased avatar drop rate.

8. Added new song pack covers for some chapters.

9. Fixed abnormal max fps on mobile under certain conditions.

10. Optimized resolution settings.

11. Fixed other issues.



Version-Only Event

1. "Nota - Radiant Negative" Rerun:

- Available during v2.5 after clearing Main Story II

- Unlock with 10,000 Candy (never available again after v2.5

2. "Note - Futoko" 50% Discount:

- During v2.5, unlock for 6,000 Candy after getting original Note.

- Price reverts to 12,000 Candy after the event.

3. Double Candy for 10 first plays daily during v2.5.

4. First Play Bonus: Extra Candy for first plays of any song during v2.5.

5. Login Reward:

- 2,000 Candy for all players during v2.5

- Additional 10,000 Candy for players on platforms where v2.0 was inaccessible.