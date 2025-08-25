Hey all, It has been a minute since the last update, and I apologise for that. I had to move out of home (my office) for three weeks and then I got an awful flu. But I’m back and ready to go.



Not a massively impressive update this time, but pretty much everything here is a direct result of feedback I have received over the period since the last update. You may see another update relatively soon after this one with a handful of other changes which didn’t make the cut for this update.



As you may know I am working on a new map - I had this mostly finished, but due to popular demand I have decided to start it again, and have turned it into another empty map with no towns. This will be the last map I make in the base game and I think it will create a good spread. Four standard maps, two empty maps, and one hybrid map.



I’m also currently investigating translations and CO-OP (nothing to show yet).



On another note - I have very recently released a demo for anyone interested who wants to try the game out risk free. The demo gives you full access to one map for 16 days of gameplay, which equals 16 seasons and 8 years (ending in 888 AD). Once the demo ends, feel free to start another game with a new play style or strategy, as many times as you like. When I was a kid I could spend months playing a single demo, and I hope I can provide that kind of enjoyment to someone with this demo.





Bug Fixes

* Buying a business that you are an employee at no longer duplicates you in the production panel.

* Fixed a small notification issue.

* Fixed one particular plot causing navigation issues.

* Fixed some issues with being able to access Dens on some plots near water.

* Fixed a possible hang on some computers.

* Fixed bug where arrow production would vanish from home after loading.

* Fixed a loading issue that could happen in some cases.

* Fixed bug where you would get notified of trade ships if you sold a trading dock to the AI.

* Fixed a bug where you could send AI trading ships on trade journey.

* Fixed bug that would cause your character to spaz out when being assigned to fishing with a fishing boat.

* Fixed an issue where certain configurations would prevent production from finishing.





Tweaks

* When increasing or decreasing wage the relationship change is now linked to how much you increase or decrease. It also is capped at 70.

* When a child goes from baby to kid, they will now in most cases, be teleported back home instead of into the middle of town.

* Fishing now takes longer at lower skill levels than before.

* The market stockpile will now refill the market at a slower rate.

* Rehashed how people select a training area so people can become more well-rounded fighters.

* The train command for your spouse will now work better in more situations.

* When AI do pushups it can now increase their fitness.

* More CPU efficient AI logic in some specific cases.

* Ingredient requirements now shown for all productions.

* Reeve can now view combat skill of watchmen.

* Business owners can now command a higher wage when you are trying to hire them, and in some cases can refuse to work for you.

* If you assign yourself to work while mounted, it should not work better.

* Forage areas will now show a hover icon when selected.

* Now if you give someone kite shield they will replace their Viking shield.

* Added a relationship bonus for scholarships.

* Increase starting inventory of buildings if the advanced settings for nails and materials are turned on.

* Balanced exotic item imports to be more random.





New Stuff

* A new advanced gameplay setting: characters start with additional random skills.

* Added an idle worker filter added to relationship window.

* In relationship window you can now search for single men and single women.

* Added a new ‘Resource’ filter for buildings in your building list. This shows mines, woodcutting huts, and fishing docks.







And here are some things you can expect to see in the next update:

* Much better 1st person.

* New map with Welsh raiders and now towns.

* A way to more easily see trade routes spread across multiple buildings.

* New conversation type that will let you bad mouth your enemies - thus creating a rumour mill.

* A way to destroy buildings for nails and wood.

* Allowing the player to educate their workers when they’re working.

* With foraging off, coops will be converted to useful buildings.

* A new training field that can be built on an estate plot.

* The ability to sell a rented home straight to their tenant.

* The employees working when sick setting on businesses - each new business you own will adjust this setting to match the others in your property list.

* Tweaks to make sure Hyrmenn guard properly when you are attacked by Vikings.

* Tweaks to ensure the production indicator is properly shown when the game or production is paused.



Got anything you want to see desperately in the next update? Let me know, maybe I can work something out.





I appreciate all the support and the continued input into the game - this game is what it is due to all the input from the players.