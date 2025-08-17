 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19620909 Edited 17 August 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Steam Installation Fixed (August 16, 2025)

We had an issue where, upon installing, the game didn’t download correctly. It’s now resolved, and you can install Roxanne: The Forgotten Path from the default branch with no extra steps.

What should you do?

  • Install normally: from your Library, click Install and you’re set.

  • If you already had it installed and it wouldn’t open/download:
    Right-click the game → PropertiesInstalled FilesVerify integrity of game files.
    If you still see anything odd, don’t hesitate to get in touch.

About the “CLIENTE” Beta

  • The Beta: CLIENTE option will remain available for those who were already playing via that branch.

  • If you’d rather return to the main branch: Properties → Betas → None.

  • If you’re comfortable on CLIENTE, you can keep playing there with no problem.

Thank you for your patience and support while we resolved this. Our team is working to give you the best experience.
Remember: don’t forget the path.

