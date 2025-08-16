The full version has been released!
The following features have been added since Early Access.
- You can now choose the strength level in "Single" Player battles.
- You can now recruit opponents in "Rooms".
Enjoy an even more fulfilling mind game.
Update contents on 8/16
Update notes via Steam Community
