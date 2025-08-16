V180 Twitch Integration! New toys!
Lots of things happened.
Added twitch chat integration. Use commands to interact with pets through chat!
Added two more toys (controller and book)
Added a quit button to menu.
Added flip command and button.
Fixed settings getting reset after update.
I hope you enjoy, and keep making awesome pets!
