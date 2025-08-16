 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19620574 Edited 16 August 2025 – 04:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V180 Twitch Integration! New toys!

Lots of things happened.
Added twitch chat integration. Use commands to interact with pets through chat!
Added two more toys (controller and book)
Added a quit button to menu.
Added flip command and button.
Fixed settings getting reset after update.

I hope you enjoy, and keep making awesome pets!

