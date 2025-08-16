📖 TUTORIAL: now available to help new players
🗺️ MAP REDUCTION: more dynamic and focused gameplay
📌 POP-UPS: quick and informative tips during gameplay
🎨 NEW UI: updated and more modern interface
👹 2 NEW MONSTERS COMING UP: increasing the challenge soon
💣 NEW LANDMINES: hidden threats to watch out for
✨ IMPROVED INTUITIVENESS: clearer and smoother gameplay experience
🛒 IMPROVED ITEM DROPS ON THE BUS: collecting items is more reliable
🛠️ BUG FIXES & GAME BALANCE: fairer and more stable gameplay
Changed files in this update