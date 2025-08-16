 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19620568
Update notes via Steam Community

📖 TUTORIAL: now available to help new players

🗺️ MAP REDUCTION: more dynamic and focused gameplay

📌 POP-UPS: quick and informative tips during gameplay

🎨 NEW UI: updated and more modern interface

👹 2 NEW MONSTERS COMING UP: increasing the challenge soon

💣 NEW LANDMINES: hidden threats to watch out for

IMPROVED INTUITIVENESS: clearer and smoother gameplay experience

🛒 IMPROVED ITEM DROPS ON THE BUS: collecting items is more reliable

🛠️ BUG FIXES & GAME BALANCE: fairer and more stable gameplay

Changed files in this update

Depot 3819591
  • Loading history…
