 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19620525 Edited 16 August 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Changed XP reward system
- Improved ship boarding
- Added repair drone setting
- Updated escort mission
- Fixed crew bug when moving components
- Fixed energy distribution bug
- Fixed electronic warfare bug
- Other minor fixes and adjustments

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3040151
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3040152
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link