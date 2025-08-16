- Changed XP reward system
- Improved ship boarding
- Added repair drone setting
- Updated escort mission
- Fixed crew bug when moving components
- Fixed energy distribution bug
- Fixed electronic warfare bug
- Other minor fixes and adjustments
v1.2.3
