16 August 2025 Build 19620495
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Visual improvements to the region map.​
  • ​​Enhanced squad selection UI in the preparation screen.
  • ​​Fixed a crafting bug that prevented researched mods from being produced.
  • ​​Fixed a bug with Sentry Guns causing errors when triggering [Liberate] after mod installation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3686841
