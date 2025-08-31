Stellar Navigator v0.4.3
Annotations for star systems
This allows for custom annotations that can be placed anywhere in the star system (“Solar Navigator”) view. Entirely revamped marker (“Pin”) system which should be far easier to use and includes additional features.
Custom pins – You can create your own pin images and place them in the data files for Stellar Navigator to use in your star systems.,
Favoriting pins for quick access.,
Adding text beneath pins to give them more life.,
A conversion script to bring all your existing markers in your solar systems over to the new pin system. Ideally this will provide a seamless method to update your existing work into the new system; however, this is not always a guarantee such are data conversions.,
User Feedback!
Clouds can now be toggled on and off.,
Additional data points for orbital period.,
Ability to turn the scanner visual on and off in the galaxy map.,
Added a new setting to the games graphics settings to select which monitor Stellar Navigator should use. This is a potential fix for when some users with multi-monitor set ups are unable to select a resolution. This issue is still under investigation.
