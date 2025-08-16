New Character and Story. Also a couple of other minor features/changes.
Full patch notes here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1X0Cv0BKXY_qmRdDojXphDtwc3ZDZqiqe5G3oU8VraGI/
B.1.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3191711
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3191712
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3191713
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update