16 August 2025 Build 19620284 Edited 16 August 2025 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone - There's always a day 1 patch, right?

This quick update should fix the Mac version.

I also had to delete the persistent data, which means your settings may have rolled back to defaults, and you may not be able to skip seen dialog unless you turn on "skip unseen text" in the settings, or until you see the dialog again.

Sorry for the inconvenience! If you have any further issues, please post in the community forum, or come visit me on discord for real-time chat.

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2405281
  • Loading history…
