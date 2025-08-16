Hey everyone - There's always a day 1 patch, right?
This quick update should fix the Mac version.
I also had to delete the persistent data, which means your settings may have rolled back to defaults, and you may not be able to skip seen dialog unless you turn on "skip unseen text" in the settings, or until you see the dialog again.
Sorry for the inconvenience! If you have any further issues, please post in the community forum, or come visit me on discord for real-time chat.
Quick Patch
