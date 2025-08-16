 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19620241 Edited 16 August 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Currently, you don't need to complete all stars to obtain the final achievement. If you didn't get this achievement before because some levels weren't given full stars, you can obtain it by logging in to the game again. (Fix some minor bugs)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3620121
