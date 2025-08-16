 Skip to content
Major 16 August 2025 Build 19620107 Edited 16 August 2025 – 03:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I finally found the project file, and decided Ghost Trap could use some updates! 

Changelog

  • -Added 33 achievements

  • -Added Cloud Saving

  • -Added WASD + JK controls in addition to the original Arrow Key + ZX controls.


