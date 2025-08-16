 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 16 August 2025 Build 19620080 Edited 16 August 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.

Today's update features a plug-in, allowing the final skin DLC "Supporter pack 3" to be enabled.

You can find the new DLC HERE! at a discounted price.

If you like the idea of owning all three DLCs at a further discounted price, check out the "Ultimate Supporter Pack" HERE!

So far, the upcoming free update is going very well.

We're testing out a new base building system, creating a new wasteland map to freely discover with a day and night cycle, an immersive weather system to get caught up in, and much more. I'll be sure to show images and videos soon when these new features are further fleshed out.

Thank you all for the kind words and the support.

-Mr. Ox

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1683401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link