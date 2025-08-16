Hello everyone.

Today's update features a plug-in, allowing the final skin DLC "Supporter pack 3" to be enabled.

You can find the new DLC HERE! at a discounted price.

If you like the idea of owning all three DLCs at a further discounted price, check out the "Ultimate Supporter Pack" HERE!

So far, the upcoming free update is going very well.

We're testing out a new base building system, creating a new wasteland map to freely discover with a day and night cycle, an immersive weather system to get caught up in, and much more. I'll be sure to show images and videos soon when these new features are further fleshed out.

Thank you all for the kind words and the support.

-Mr. Ox