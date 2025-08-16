Patch Notes
Fixed an issue where keyboard controls were not displayed at game start when using both a gamepad and keyboard simultaneously.
Adjusted level balance: improvements applied to certain sections of Level 1 and Level 2.
Updated the default value of Mouse Sensitivity in the game settings (from 10 → 20).
Update Version 1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update