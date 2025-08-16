 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19620059 Edited 16 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where keyboard controls were not displayed at game start when using both a gamepad and keyboard simultaneously.

Adjusted level balance: improvements applied to certain sections of Level 1 and Level 2.

Updated the default value of Mouse Sensitivity in the game settings (from 10 → 20).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3855381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link