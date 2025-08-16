Minor update: The game now keeps track of the lowest number of Valve Caps you've collected when you've cleared a Course. You'll see that "worst" record on the WINNER! screen if you'd already cleared the Course first. (Otherwise, your minimum is your maximum, because that's how numbers work.)
There's also an Achievement for clearing a Course without collecting any Valve Caps.
Happy Tiring!
... "without touching a Valve Cap?"
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update