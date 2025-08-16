 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19620025
Minor update: The game now keeps track of the lowest number of Valve Caps you've collected when you've cleared a Course. You'll see that "worst" record on the WINNER! screen if you'd already cleared the Course first. (Otherwise, your minimum is your maximum, because that's how numbers work.)

There's also an Achievement for clearing a Course without collecting any Valve Caps.

Happy Tiring!

Changed files in this update

