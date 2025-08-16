 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19619945 Edited 16 August 2025 – 03:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.3版本更新说明来啦，新增暗金装备等修复和优化内容如下：

1.新增6个暗金腰带

2.调增天赋中魔法抵御的描述（对燃烧和中毒伤害无效）

3.修复诅咒法典其中一个词条的BUG

4.修复毒气箭矢有时无法造成伤害的BUG

5.尊贵腰带增伤效果提升为20%(新获得的生效)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3612061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link