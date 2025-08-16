v1.0.3版本更新说明来啦，新增暗金装备等修复和优化内容如下：
1.新增6个暗金腰带
2.调增天赋中魔法抵御的描述（对燃烧和中毒伤害无效）
3.修复诅咒法典其中一个词条的BUG
4.修复毒气箭矢有时无法造成伤害的BUG
5.尊贵腰带增伤效果提升为20%(新获得的生效)
