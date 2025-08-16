Widescreen View

New Features

- Updated the game map area to a Widescreen aspect ratio.

- Updated the Character Builder/Outfit Window appearance.

- Updated the Beast Call spell to summon a powerful tank monster.

- Made various updates to class and subclasses as detailed above.

- Added new beginner oriented quests in the Cratai area.

- Added one hour experience boost scrolls to the Premium Shop.

- Added player quick switch for targeted spells such as Heal Friend when right clicking a spell slot.

- Multiple brewable potions can now be consumed at a time to accumulate buffs up to four hours at a time.



Bug Fixes

- Removed monsters spawning in PZ within Path to Cerberus entrance.

- Fixed large bank balance issues in some dialogs.

- Fixed issues with tooltips appearing underneath overlapping windows.

- Fixed issues clicking certain lists in dialogs.

- Fixed Bersund NPC's not talking privately to the player.

- Fixed legacy equipment being dropped in certain quests.



Other Changes

- Added 2% Dodge to Warsong and Ivy Rod.

- Added training grounds to Bersund.

- Removed the staged experience boost for characters below level 50 on Elysium.

- Spells that require more mana are now grayed out for a visual indication.

- Improved navigation in Item Library window.



The Zezenia Online 2025 Classes Update has been released! Steam users may need to restart the Steam app to trigger the update.Zezenia has come a long way since the time Windows XP was the latest and greatest and 4:3 monitors were common. It's time to experience Zezenia from a new point of view with the, which stretches the game area to a more immersive aspect ratio!The ingame World Map has received a vibrant update with revised minimap icons that fill in previously missing areas and introduce new types of markers. Enjoy enhanced visibility with higher contrast icons and make use of a wide selection of new icons, making your navigation easier than ever!Explore the vast array of outfits, hairpieces, beards, and accessories available in the updated Character Builder! It has been never easier to make your character truly your own.Take your hunts to a more scientific level with the newly added! Whether you are hunting by yourself or in a party, the analyzers calculate your profits in a hunt automatically. Data for each session can also be copied to the clipboard in a standard format for further processing.This update marks the beginning of a new balance in Zezenia Online. The changes made are based on feedback solicited through private Focus Group and public community feedback. Our aim has been to buff classes that need it the most while addressing late game power creep for long term longevity of the game. While most changes add to the game, we believe that some nerfs must be made.has been updated to cap excessive, balance breaking amounts of health steal. The updated calculation is based on the damage accumulated across all tiles and the player's total health, ensuring that a single combination can no longer fully heal a player.has been updated to cap excessive amounts. The new calculation is based on the player's Defending skill and Dodge from stats.However, this is not the end but merely the beginning of a new Class Balance. By considering all the collected feedback we will be able to define the unique future of each subclass to come. By working on the foundation set today we can get back to delivering regular updates and new experiences to you.Shaman'sspell ascends to a new level with the, a fierce beast to aid the party in battle. The tank charges targeted foes with melee and spell attacks, healing the party at a constant rate. Each summon lasts for 35 seconds, after which it casts a damage over time curse on nearby enemies.The staff would like to thank all participants who took part in the Beast Call Name Contest. After a meticulous process of validation, evaluation and elimination to disqualify duplicate and inappropriate entries the fair winners have been selected! We are happy to introduce the Beast Call summonThe winning entry was submitted by! The #2 Runner Up iswith the nameandwith the name. Congratulations to all winners! They can find their special winner's presents in their depot shortly.has had its cooldown reduced to three minutes from five minutes.no longer slows down the Shaman or their party.area has been increased to a larger size.- Bonus +5 Talent Points have been moved fromtoin the talent tree.Theof a ranger's arrows against warriors has been buffed. In the new formula a higher level and distance skill increases the amount of damage inflicted.has been upgraded to a targeted spell with a secondary area of effect on nearby monsters. It no longer paralyzes targets.'s damage has been buffed by 20%, and it now has a 50% chance of paralyzing players and monsters. Paralyzed creatures have a visible indicator of their slowed down status.- The drunken effect ofnow applies to click walking, eliminating a flaw in the previous version of the spell. The duration of bewilderment has been reduced to 20 and 6 seconds respectively due to the newfound strength of the effect.- Added a +33% distance skill bonus towithtalent selected.now fires an arrow on the target in addition to the current direction. Added a visible indicator to debuffed monsters.no longer slow down the Rogue or their party.now deal the same amount of damage with only a slight reduction in the edges.now properly hits players standing on barrels.now lasts 15 seconds with a cooldown of three minutes.- Clarified description ofis buffed to inflict the same damage across all tiles.now has a chance of stunning a monster for five seconds, disabling them from attacks and casting spells.'s cooldown has been reduced to 10 seconds.- Eachskill level contributes 0.1% Physical Resistance.- Eachcontribute 0.5% Magic Resistance.Sincerely,Zezenia Staff