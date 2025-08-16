1.修复了符文碎片购买符文消耗异常的bug
2.白虎之力：（唯一）提高等同于生命2.5%的攻击。->（唯一）提高等同于生命5%的攻击。
3.玄武之力：（唯一）提高等同于生命2.5%的防御。->（唯一）提高等同于生命5%的防御。
4.学者：（唯一）经验获取+100%。->（唯一）经验获取翻倍。
5.富裕：（唯一）金币获取+100%。->（唯一）金币获取翻倍。
6.连发：（唯一）造成附带伤害时，额外造成一次。->（唯一）造成附带伤害时，每100%溢出的攻击速度，额外造成一次附带伤害。
7.贪婪：（唯一）掉落数量+100%。->（唯一）掉落数量翻倍。
8.吸血鬼：（唯一）生命恢复始终为0，生命偷取+100%。->（唯一）生命恢复始终为0，每拥有10000生命恢复，生命偷取+100%。
无尽的冒险 v1.4.8 更新日志
