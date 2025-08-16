 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19619857 Edited 16 August 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • singularity achievement now accounts for egg hunts properly (you can get the achievement whether you do egg hunts or not)
  • fixed: no longer possible to get a duplicate letter on restock/redraw
  • minor UI tweaks
  • feather & song descriptions no longer have bold hard-to-read text

