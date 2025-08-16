- singularity achievement now accounts for egg hunts properly (you can get the achievement whether you do egg hunts or not)
- fixed: no longer possible to get a duplicate letter on restock/redraw
- minor UI tweaks
- feather & song descriptions no longer have bold hard-to-read text
v2025.08.15.22.31
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 3264171
macOS Depot 3264172
