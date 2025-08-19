Yeah, we're newly announcing it, but you can play this update right now! Two new songs arrive from D-CELL GAMES' UNBEATABLE in CORE APPEND: FAMILIAR and (newly playable in both games) Proper Rhythm (MEMODEMO 271 BPM swag bootleg)!!
We've made a couple of small UI updates to accomodate all the new crossover songs. You'll be able to see their origins directly on the songwheel now, alongside a handful of other fixes.
The game's 20% off right now, too, so tell your friends to demolish their keyboards too!
And of course... Don't forget to wishlist UNBEATABLE and check out its incredibly stylish demo!
