19 August 2025 Build 19619855 Edited 19 August 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yeah, we're newly announcing it, but you can play this update right now! Two new songs arrive from D-CELL GAMES' UNBEATABLE in CORE APPEND: FAMILIAR and (newly playable in both games) Proper Rhythm (MEMODEMO 271 BPM swag bootleg)!!

We've made a couple of small UI updates to accomodate all the new crossover songs. You'll be able to see their origins directly on the songwheel now, alongside a handful of other fixes.


The game's 20% off right now, too, so tell your friends to demolish their keyboards too!

And of course... Don't forget to wishlist UNBEATABLE and check out its incredibly stylish demo!

